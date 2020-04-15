Absolute Chelsea
André Onana names preferred transfer destination amid Chelsea and Barcelona interest

Ben Davies

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has refused to rule out a move away from Amsterdam this summer, revealing his preferred destination following interest from Barcelona and Chelsea.

Since his departure from the Camp Nou in 2015, Onana has been a key part of Erik Ten Hag's successful young side, but the Cameroonian has opened the door to a move away from the club.

In an interview with Canal+Afrique, the shot-stopper revealed that he would favour a move to 'La Liga or the Premier League'.

"It’s hard to say because with FC Barcelona, I am still in very good relations with the president, the coaches," the 24-year-old said on a potential move to Chelsea or Barcelona.

"As I said earlier, Barca is my home. If I have to go back, I will go back.

kepa-arrizabalaga-cropped_13gwy5edwht941s7urpyzavk4h
Kepa Arrizabalaga has come under heavy scrutiny this season and head coach Frank Lampard has admitted players' futures are in their own hands. Getty Images

"But today we are still far from it. I’m the Ajax goalkeeper and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.

"I only take care of the ball game, what happens at the stadium. The rest is up to my agents who manage."

Chelsea are reportedly keen on bringing in the 24-year-old as a replacement for club-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arrizabalaga's future at the club remains uncertain, since losing his starting berth to Willy Caballero in recent matches following multiple errors, links to potential replacements have risen.

Onana could follow his current Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech in making the switch to west London after the Moroccan agreed a transfer to join the Blues this summer in February. 

