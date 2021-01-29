Antonio Conte admits defeat in Inter Milan's pursuit of Chelsea star N'Golo Kante

Inter Milan are no longer pursuing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this month.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a reunion with his former boss Antonio Conte in Italy after their two years at Chelsea together.

And Conte has been eager to bring the Frenchman to the Serie A, but a deal will not be happening this month regardless due to Inter Milan pulling out of any potential deal they had hoped to try to secure.

As per Calciomercato via SempreInter, Conte wanted Kante or PSG's Leandro Parades this month bolster his midfield at the San Siro.

But he has admitted defeat on securing his preferred targets this month due to Inter Milan's current financial situation, which has left Conte having to use what he already has at his disposal.

It was unlikely Kante was going to leave Chelsea this month, with new Blues Head Coach Thomas Tuchel relishing the chance to finally work with the midfield engine.

"I wanted many years to have N’Golo Kante in my team and now I have him here," said Tuchel.



Tuchel also revealed their stance on any potential incomings and outgoings at the club this month following his arrival.

"No, [no gaps to fill] but it is hard for me to judge right now.

"The squad is not too big. N'Golo Kante came back today so we have 22 players and plus the goalkeepers.

Tuchel has plenty of talent at his disposal following his Chelsea appointment. (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"That is regarding our programme with three competitions, that is absolutely not too much. I have the feeling that as of right now the guys deserve to be trusted and I want to trust everybody.

"If a possibility comes along that we all agree on making us stronger right away, then okay we will not hesitate I am sure. But it's not like we have the absolute need to do something, absolutely not."

