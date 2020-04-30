Antonio Conte eyes reunion with Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri at Inter Milan

Inter Milan are interested in landing Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri this summer.

Former Blues boss Antonio Conte, now Inter manager, is looking to strengthen the left-side of defense and is targeting a reunion with the Italian.

Conte signed Emerson in the January transfer window from AS Roma back in 2018.

Now according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Conte has identified the Blues defender as his number one target at left-back.

Emerson has fallen down the pecking order under Frank Lampard at Chelsea this season, with Marcos Alonso and captain Cesar Azpilicueta being used at the left-back.

Lampard has eyed a long-term replacement at left-back, with David Alaba [Bayern Munich], Alex Telles [FC Porto], and Ben Chilwell [Leicester City] being added to the Blues' radar.

