Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Antonio Conte eyes reunion with Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri at Inter Milan

Matt Debono

Inter Milan are interested in landing Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri this summer.

Former Blues boss Antonio Conte, now Inter manager, is looking to strengthen the left-side of defense and is targeting a reunion with the Italian.

Conte signed Emerson in the January transfer window from AS Roma back in 2018.

Now according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Conte has identified the Blues defender as his number one target at left-back.

Emerson has fallen down the pecking order under Frank Lampard at Chelsea this season, with Marcos Alonso and captain Cesar Azpilicueta being used at the left-back.

Lampard has eyed a long-term replacement at left-back, with David Alaba [Bayern Munich], Alex Telles [FC Porto], and Ben Chilwell [Leicester City] being added to the Blues' radar. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour's game influenced by Barcelona quartet

Billy Gilmour has broken into the first-team building at Chelsea this season and into Frank Lampard's matchday team.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'told the board' he wants Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sold

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reportedly told the board that he wants goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sold.

Matt Debono

Report: Frank Lampard interested in versatile Bayern Munich defender

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba this summer.

Matt Debono

Roma make contact with Chelsea winger Pedro over summer transfer

Chelsea winger Pedro is the subject of interest from Serie A outfit Roma this summer.

Matt Debono

Jorginho hoping Chelsea can strike a deal with out-of-contract winger

Jorginho is hoping Chelsea can come to an agreement with Willian over a new contract at the club.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard receives transfer boost with forward interested in move to London

Napoli forward Dries Mertens is interested in a move to the Premier League and to London, with Chelsea interested in the Belgian attacker.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea in talks to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Chelsea are currently in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over teenager Kays Ruiz-Atil, according to reports in France.

Matt Debono

Dele Alli reveals why Spurs players hate Chelsea more than Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has admitted that the Spurs squad dislike Chelsea more than north London rivals Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Shaun Wright-Phillips 'cried like a 12-year-old' after Man City accepted Chelsea bid in 2005

Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has opened up on his move which saw him switch Manchester for London in 2005.

Matt Debono

Arsenal leading race to sign Chelsea star Willian this summer

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for Chelsea winger Willian, with a whole host of clubs rumoured to be interested including Tottenham and Barcelona.

Ben Davies