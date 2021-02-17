Antonio Rüdiger ready to help Thomas Tuchel land new defender at Chelsea this summer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger is willing to lend his side a hand in their hunt for a top centre-half this summer.

The German has close ties with some famous names who've been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, including Bayern Munich trio David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng and Niklas Süle, as Blues boss Thomas Tuchel aims to overhaul his defence in a bid to make his side title-challengers next season.

"If Chelsea were to decide on one of the three players as a transfer target, I would be available to answer any questions," said the 27-year-old, in an interview with German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk.

"I know [Jérôme] Boateng and [Niklas] Süle very well and I've already had contact with David Alaba."

Alaba, who turns 29 in June, has failed to agree a contract extension with Bayern and will be a free agent in the summer, with Real Madrid close to agreeing a four-year deal worth £400,000-a-week with the Austrian, but a potential move to the Premier League hasn't been ruled out yet.

Speaking in a press-conference following Bayern's 3-3 draw with Arminia on Monday, Alaba confirmed that he will be leaving the German giants at the end of the season but revealed that he hasn't decided his next destination yet, with very few clubs across Europe in a position to satisfy his wage demands [£20 million per year].

Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with a move for Alaba in the summer, but the duo made it clear to the player's entourage that they weren't willing to negotiate terms unless the defender's interest in a move to the Premier League was requited.

The west London outfit have already missed on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who has agreed to move to Bayern on five-year deal at the end of the season.

Should they fail to capture Alaba, who was reportedly top of Tuchel's wishlist going into the summer window, Chelsea will turn to German duo Boateng and Süle as alternate options in defence.

