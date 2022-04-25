Skip to main content

Antonio Rudiger 'Agrees Four-Year Deal to Join Real Madrid' This Summer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reached a verbal agreement over a four-year contract to join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Sunday afternoon after their 1-0 win against West Ham that the 29-year-old will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Chelsea did all that they could to keep the Germany international, including making a final offer of £230,000-a-week prior to the sanctions, but it was knocked back and since the club has been under a special operating licence by the Government. This means they are unable to conduct any transfer business, including player contracts. 

imago1011409590h

This left Chelsea unable to continue negotiations with Rudiger over a new deal, and after being close to joining Real Madrid, there is now a verbal agreement in place. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger has agreed a four-year contract at the Bernabeu and will sign a long-term deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side. 

The final details are now being discussed with the contract yet to be signed. It is also reported that even if a deal is done, it won't be officially announced until the end of the season. 

imago1011386068h

Tuchel said on Rudiger's future being decided"Toni, the media is on it. The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010171058h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keep an Eye on Christopher Nkunku With Long-Term Interest in the Forward

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011424135h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Antonio Rudiger Injury as Chelsea Confirm His Departure

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011549402h
News

Thomas Tuchel Picks Out Chelsea Trio Who Made Difference in Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1010579146h
News

Kai Havertz Praises Jorginho After Stunning Chelsea Partnership in Recent Weeks

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago
imago1011457365h
News

Andreas Christensen Hands Chelsea Blow After Stomach Cramps Prior to West Ham Win

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1011545606h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Honest Verdict on Jorginho Penalty Miss in Chelsea's Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming12 hours ago
imago1011270255h
News

'I am Happy for Him' - Thomas Tuchel on Christian Pulisic in Chelsea's Victory Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago
imago1011386068h
News

Antonio Rudiger Injury Update: Thomas Tuchel Hoping for Chelsea Return vs Man United

By Matt Debono14 hours ago