Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reached a verbal agreement over a four-year contract to join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Sunday afternoon after their 1-0 win against West Ham that the 29-year-old will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Chelsea did all that they could to keep the Germany international, including making a final offer of £230,000-a-week prior to the sanctions, but it was knocked back and since the club has been under a special operating licence by the Government. This means they are unable to conduct any transfer business, including player contracts.

IMAGO / PA Images

This left Chelsea unable to continue negotiations with Rudiger over a new deal, and after being close to joining Real Madrid, there is now a verbal agreement in place.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger has agreed a four-year contract at the Bernabeu and will sign a long-term deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The final details are now being discussed with the contract yet to be signed. It is also reported that even if a deal is done, it won't be officially announced until the end of the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel said on Rudiger's future being decided: "Toni, the media is on it. The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions."

