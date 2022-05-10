Antonio Rudiger Completes Real Madrid Medical as €400M Release Clause Inserted Ahead of Chelsea Departure

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has completed his Real Madrid medical ahead of his summer departure, according to reports.

It was revealed last month that the German international will leave the Blues at the end of the campaign when his contract in west London expires.

Rudiger will have spent five years at the Stamford Bridge club having joined from Roma in the summer of 2017, but he will now make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu and play for Madrid from next season.

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to The Athletic, the centre-back has already completed his medical at the La Liga giants.

His contract in Spain is set to earn him around €9-10 million a year, and there is also said to be a release clause fee of €400 million should anyone want to sign him in the future.

Rudiger's deal will last until 2026 and the signing will be confirmed after Madrid's participation in the Champions League final against Liverpool at the end of the month.

Chelsea will now be looking towards the summer transfer window to try and find his replacement, with the likes of Jules Kounde being among three or four options for the Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images

Boss Thomas Tuchel said at the end of April that nobody likes the fact that Rudiger is leaving the club in the summer, as he said: “I don’t think anybody likes it. He is a huge factor in our one and a half seasons together.

"He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader. He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him. He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility.

"I don’t think anybody likes this decision. We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

