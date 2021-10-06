"I Make My Own Decisions' - Rudiger Fires Warning Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Links

Antonio Rudiger insists his Chelsea future will be down to him amid interest from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old is yet to agree a contract extension with the Blues which see his current deal expire at the end of the 2021/22 season next June.

His demands are much higher than what Chelsea are currently willing to offer him. The German wants a wage packet of around £200,000-a-week.

Sipa USA

Tuchel has urged Chelsea to tie him down beyond next summer with Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid circling and keeping tabs on his situation.

Bayern have been linked with interest however despite Rudiger being honoured, he remained adamant his future is only up to him.

What Antonio Rudiger said

"I make my decisions for myself, they are dependent on no one," responded the defender on his future and whether a move to Bayern Munich depends on Niklas Sule's future.



Sipa USA

He added on Bayern's interest: "The interest honors me. That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

"But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

"I feel good where I am now. So that fits," he continued.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube