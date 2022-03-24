Skip to main content
Antonio Rudiger Latest: No Decision to be Made Until After Chelsea Face Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger will not make a decision on his future at Chelsea until after their upcoming games against Real Madrid, according to reports. 

The Blues defender has been at the west London side since 2017, joining from Serie A club Roma. 

However his current deal at the club is set to expire at the end of the season, with top European sides showing interest in signing him should he leave. 

imago1010743308h

According to Christian Falk, Rudiger will not make any decisions on his future before Chelsea have faced Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

He also says that the German international hopes the current situation at the west London club will be 'cleared up', with the Blues currently up for sale.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite this, Madrid are still showing an interest in the 29-year-old should he not sign a new deal at the World and European Champions.

Other reports have suggested that two of Chelsea's Premier League rivals are also keen on signing Rudiger, with the current Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick believed to be a 'long-term admirer' of the player.

imago1010677448h

Since his arrival in west London nearly five years ago, Rudiger has made 191 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with ten goals and seven assists to his name from defence.

As well as being one of the Blues' most important players in the squad he has collected a variety of winners' medals, including the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the Super Cup.

imago1010479507h
