Report: Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Growing Confident Over Signing Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are becoming increasingly confident about signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to find an agreement with the Blues to extend his current deal.

The parties are still far apart over their respective terms that they want in the deal.

Clubs from across Europe have been monitoring the German's situation including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with Rudiger free to speak to clubs from January.

Now as per ESPN, PSG are also closely monitoring Rudiger and are now 'growing increasingly confident of being able to secure a deal' for the central defender.

Rudiger wants around £200,000-a-week in his new contract while Chelsea, according to the report, are currently not prepared to offer him more than £150,000-a-week.

"I feel good where I am now. so that fits," said Rudiger earlier this month on his future.

Rudiger is happy at Chelsea but it's now up to the club to match his demands otherwise it's likely he will leave for free at the end of the season.

Bayern's interest was brought to Rudiger's attention but he quickly brushed the speculation off despite being honoured.

"The interest honours me," he added. "That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

"But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

