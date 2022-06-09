Skip to main content

Antonio Rudiger Reveals He Received Multiple Transfer Offers But Only Considered Chelsea & Real Madrid

Defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he had 'many offers' as he considered his Chelsea future this summer before deciding to move to Real Madrid. 

Antonio Rudiger

The German international who was out of contract this summer decided to leave Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid on a four-year deal with an option of a further year.

The 29-year-old who excelled once Thomas Tuchel came to the club said (as reported by Fabrizio Romano) that despite having 'many offers', he only considered staying at Chelsea or moving to Los Blancos.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rudiger also revealed that Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has already been on the phone to welcome him.

'Toni Rüdiger tells @marca: "I received many offers, but I only considered Real Madrid and Chelsea. Ancelotti has called me to tell me how happy him and the whole squad is that I'm joining them". #RealMadrid Rüdiger has signed until June 2026, no option for further year.'

Focus at Chelsea has now switched to who may be brought in as a replacement for Rudiger with Jules Kounde of Sevilla and Wesley Fofana of Leicester City recently linked.

Read More Chelsea Coverage

Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City Set Huge Asking Price For Chelsea & Manchester United Target Wesley Fofana

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Todd Boehly
Transfer News

Chelsea Confirm First Transfer Of Todd Boehly Era As Defender Signs

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Emerson Palmieri
News

'I'll Be Happy' - Emerson Palmieri On Chelsea Future After Loan Spell At Lyon

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

'I Have One More Year On My Contract' Chelsea Star Discusses His Future At The Club Amid FC Barcelona Transfer Links

By Matt Thielen13 hours ago
imago1012064273h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku wants a return to Inter Milan following tough season at Chelsea

By Finn Glowacki14 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Swap Deal Involving Romelu Lukaku And Milan Skriniar

By Matt Thielen14 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Gabriel Jesus From Manchester City | Guardiola Values Him At £43M

By Matt Thielen14 hours ago
imago1010596648h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Growing Confidence' in Signing Ousmane Dembele Amid Barcelona Departure

By Rob CalcuttJun 5, 2022