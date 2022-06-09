Antonio Rudiger Reveals He Received Multiple Transfer Offers But Only Considered Chelsea & Real Madrid

Defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he had 'many offers' as he considered his Chelsea future this summer before deciding to move to Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

The German international who was out of contract this summer decided to leave Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid on a four-year deal with an option of a further year.

The 29-year-old who excelled once Thomas Tuchel came to the club said (as reported by Fabrizio Romano) that despite having 'many offers', he only considered staying at Chelsea or moving to Los Blancos.

Rudiger also revealed that Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has already been on the phone to welcome him.

'Toni Rüdiger tells @marca: "I received many offers, but I only considered Real Madrid and Chelsea. Ancelotti has called me to tell me how happy him and the whole squad is that I'm joining them". #RealMadrid Rüdiger has signed until June 2026, no option for further year.'

Focus at Chelsea has now switched to who may be brought in as a replacement for Rudiger with Jules Kounde of Sevilla and Wesley Fofana of Leicester City recently linked.

