Social Watch: Antonio Rudiger fuels 'Timo Werner to Chelsea' move

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has fuelled Timo Werner's reported transfer to Stamford Bridge after his latest activity on social media.

Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, and in recent hours it has been reported that the 24-year-old is on the verge of joining the Blues.

He has agreed personal terms with the Blues - earning £200,000-a-week on a five-year contract, in a deal believed to be worth £49/53 million.

Rudiger, a fellow German to Werner, has been seen to take an 'agent like' role in the pursuit of the RB Leipzig forward and has liked a post on Instagram, which could suggest Werner is on his way to west London.

Werner is thought to be ready to join up with Frank Lampard's side, and a transfer is set to be finalised next week.

He would join Hakim Ziyech at the club this summer if he were to make the switch to London, after the Blues agreed a deal for the Moroccan back in February.

A major coup for Chelsea if this deal is finalised and confirmed.

