Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed his desire for fellow German international Kai Havertz to make the switch to West London and believes he would be an excellent fit to Frank Lampard's side.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old, and Havertz has reportedly expressed that he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Rudiger has already played a part in convincing Timo Werner to move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig this summer, and the club have also drafted in Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech in a busy transfer window so far.

Kai Havertz has already made 7 appearances for the German national team and has played with Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger previously. Getty Images

Quoted by Sky Germany, the central defender has stated his delight at the prospect of linking up with the young midfielder at club level and has urged the club to bring him to the club.

"Kai is talented, when I saw him train with the Germany national team I was like, wow!"

"I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t want him at Chelsea."

Defender Andreas Christensen also spoke of his experience with incoming arrivals - Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner - who will be joining up with the club later this month.

"I played against Werner quite a few times when I was in Germany so I know what he can do and what sort of player he is," Christensen said.

"I haven’t played against Ziyech but I’ve seen him a lot and I think they can both bring good things to the club.

"We’re all excited to see what they can bring."

The Blues have been linked with several incomings this summer, especially in the attacking area of the pitch with Chelsea reportedly keen on opening talks with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Lampard however has refused to comment on whether the club will be looking to bring West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to the club this summer.

