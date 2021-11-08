Antonio Rudiger Yet to Talk to Chelsea Over New Contract Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Interest

Antonio Rudiger is not yet in talks with Chelsea over a new contract, according to reports.

The German's current deal expires at the end of the season and Europe's top clubs are circling for his signature.

As per Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, there has not been any talks regarding a new contract in the last month.

The journalist states: "No talks in last month between Antonio Rudiger's camp & Chelsea over a new contract."

This follows reports that Rudiger's contract extension is 'still a possibility' amid interest from Europe's top clubs.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have previously been linked with a move for the German whilst Real Madrid seem the most likely destination for the 28-year-old.

Los Blancos had previously been reported as 'happy to wait' for Rudiger until the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

However, the club will be helpful that Rudiger signs a new deal at Stamford Bridge as the defender admits that he is 'happy' at the club.

He said: "The most important thing is that I feel happy here.

"I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears.

"It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina (Granovskaia) and my agent.

"We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning."

