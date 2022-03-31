Antonio Rudiger's Agent Pictured in Secret Meetings With Barcelona Ahead of Potential Chelsea Departure

Antonio Rudiger's agent has been pictured meeting with the Barcelona board in Spain ahead of a potential transfer away from Chelsea.

The German international's deal in London expires at the end of the season, with his entourage free to talk to overseas clubs about a free transfer.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Rudiger is wanted by Barcelona on a free transfer and his agent has been picutred meeting the board.

Rudiger's agent held talks with Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff as he looks for a potential new home for the German.

The meeting is believed to have lasted at least three hours, with Barcelona trying to convince the Chelsea defender to move to Spain and work under Xavi Hernandez.

This is a blow to Chelsea as captain Cesar Azpilicueta reportedly wishes to join the Catalan club next season too.

However, recent reports have stated that Azpilicueta's one-year contract extension option at Chelsea has been activated after he met the appearances threshold this season.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Andreas Christensen looks set to become a Barcelona player too, as reports have stated that he has already signed the contract to move to Spain upon his contract expiry at the end of the season.

It is believed that Christensen went against his father's wishes to join Barcelona, as Stern Christensen wanted his son to remain in London and continue his Chelsea career.

It appears that Barcelona could line up with one of Chelsea's strongest backlines from next season as Azpilicueta, Christensen and Rudiger could all join the Spanish giants on free transfers.

Chelsea are currently unable to negotiate contract extensions with any players due to restrictions placed on the Club after Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

If Chelsea are sold, these will be lifted and the new owners will have time to offer the players improved deals but it remains to be seen as to whether Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen could be tempted to stay rather than depart for Barcelona.

