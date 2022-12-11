Armando Broja Suffers Injury In Friendly Against Aston Villa

Armando Broja's Chelsea career was beginning to take shape just before the World Cup break, but now it may be put on a major halt after the injury he suffered in today's game.

The extent of the injury is not yet known and is expected to be examined tomorrow to verify the severity, but judging the the screams from Broja, it is a quite serious injury.

Chelsea may need to strengthen in the forward area now for certain if the injury is long term.

Armando Broja suffered a seemingly horrific injury against Aston Villa today. IMAGO / Action Plus

Broja got injured pressing Ezri Konsa close to his own goal, and went down clutching his knee after the pair clashed together in the tackle.

Konsa walked away fine, but Armando Broja stayed down in pain, and had to be stretched off the pitch. It is certainly not the type of sight you want to see at any time in football, especially in a friendly.

If the injury is as severe as it is expected to be, Chelsea may need to dip into the transfer market with a bit more haste for a centre-forward.

They were already short up top, and Broja's injury has made them even shorter.

We wish Armando Broja a speedy recovery, as it is never nice to see a player so young suffer an injury of that magnitude. A poor day for Chelsea overall.

