Arsenal leading race to sign Chelsea star Willian this summer

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for Chelsea winger Willian, with a whole host of clubs rumoured to be interested including Tottenham and Barcelona.

The 31-year-old will be out of contract at the end of June, and could be tempted to take the short trip across to north London to follow in the footsteps of fellow Brazilian David Luiz, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea for a fee of £8 million in August 2019.

Willian has been a part of the Chelsea first team squad since 2013 and has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

According to ESPN Brazil via Daily Mail, Arsenal have reportedly taken a step ahead of other candidates to sign the Brazilian international on a free transfer, with Mikel Arteta's side reported to be willing to offer a multi-year deal, longer than the 12-month deal that was proposed by the Blues due to the club's contract policy for players over 30.

Willian however, has also been linked with league leaders Liverpool which may be fuelled further by comments that the he believes Liverpool should be handed the Premier League title if play does not resume.

He has previously admitted he wants to remain in the Premier League or Europe after talks stalled with the Blues.

"Just speculation," Willian said to Yahoo Brazil on links to Arsenal. "I'm a friend of Edu Gaspar [techinal director at Arsenal], sometimes we have a coffee in London, but there's nothing.

"I am waiting. My situation with Chelsea is very difficult, the club wants to renew for two years and I will ask for three.

"The negotiation stopped there. At the end of the contract, clubs must come up with something.

"About Barcelona, ​​there was an offer in early 2018, but Chelsea didn't want to negotiate with me, I intend to stay in a big club in Europe or England."

Frank Lampard has already secured a replacement for the Brazilian with Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech set to join this summer, and he is confident of making an immediate impact saying 'everything feels right' ahead of his switch to the England.

