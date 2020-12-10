Aster Vrancx 'dreams of future move to Chelsea' amid interest from host of European clubs

KV Mechelen midfielder Aster Vrancx is reported to 'dream of a switch to Chelsea' in the future as he continues to attract strong European interest with his performances in the Belgian League.

The 18-year-old is attracting interest due to his top performances in Belgium, and has now been signed by Wolfsburg on a long term deal starting from the following campaign until 2025.

According to HLN via Sport Witness, the young midfielder is extremely keen to sign for Chelsea during a later stage of his career, after he has developed into a player that his potential promises.

READ MORE: Kai Havertz praises Krasnodar performance and delivers squad verdict

Despite signing for Wolfsburg, he believes that it was a right move for himself at the stage of his career and eyes the big European powerhouses such as Real Madrid as alternative options for a potential future transfer.

Many other European parties have displayed an interest in the midfielder in the past, including Manchester City and two unnamed Italian fighters.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube