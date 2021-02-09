Aston Villa asked to pay club record £40M fee to seal permanent move for Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley

Aston Villa will need to splash a club record sum to sign Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley on a permanent basis in the summer.

Barkley, 27, went on loan to Villa at the start of the season in search of regular game-time after it was apparent he wouldn't feature under former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Since his switch to the west Midlands outfit, Barkley has flourished in Dean Smith's side, forging a deadly partnership with compatriots Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins up front.

According to 90min, Chelsea will demand a fee in the region of £40 million for Barkley, a figure that'd make the former Everton man Villa's club record signing.

Following Thomas Tuchel's appointment as Chelsea boss in January, it was reported by the Daily Mail that the club were willing to wait till the summer to assess Barkley's future and that the midfielder himself was 'happy' to make a decision at the end of the season.

Barkley has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four times and providing one assist - making himself an integral part of a high-flying Villa side who've bagged impressive wins over the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester this season.

Eurosport reported recently that with Lampard no longer at the wheel at Stamford Bridge, Villa had received a major boost in extending Barkley's stay at the club past the summer with there now being few figures in west London keen to give the Englishman a new lease of life at Chelsea.

It'd previously emerged that Lampard assured Barkley of a future at his at his parent club should he continue his fine run of form at Villa.

However, it remains to be seen whether Tuchel fancies Barkley or not and if he still has a future at Chelsea.

Villa, on the other hand, have been impressed with Barkley's influence in the dressing room and his showing playing alongside Grealish to support Watkins up top.

It has also been reported that Villa have identified Bournemouth star David Brooks, 23, as a replacement for Barkley should they fail to seal a permanent move for him at the end of the season.



