Dean Smith: Aston Villa looking to bolster midfield amid Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley interest

Matt Debono

Dean Smith has hinted that Aston Villa could make a move for Chelsea duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Ross Barkley this summer. 

Villa have been linked with a loan move for one of the Blues' midfielders however would only be able to land one of them due to Premier League rules.

Chelsea are expected to allow one of the two to depart during this transfer window as Frank Lampard looks to trim his squad down, particularly in the midfield area where competition is extremely heavy. 

chelsea-fc-v-watford-fc-premier-league (61)

Now Smith have revealed the midfield is an area which Villa are seeking to improve, in turn which could see them target one of the Chelsea midfielders.

"Midfield is an area we’re looking at where we feel we lack numbers,” said Smith to the Express & Star.

"There are many players who are speculated upon all the time and we are looking to add more to the squad.

leicester-city-v-chelsea-fc-fa-cup-quarter-final (29)

"We don’t want too many more because we don’t want to be stockpiling players but we want to add some quality where we can.

"We’ve got John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Marvelous Nakamba, Conor Hourihane and Jack (Grealish) who can also play there.

"But we feel he’s a bit more productive playing off the left, so we’re a little bit light in there. It’s certainly an area we’re looking at."

----------

