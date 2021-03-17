Aston Villa chief 'driving' permanent deal for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley this summer

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow is reportedly keen on landing Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on a permanent deal this summer.

The 27-year-old signed a season-long loan deal at Villa Park last summer for a reported £11 million fee.

Barkley has played 17 times for Villa in the Premier League after sustaining a hamstring injury back in November.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He is set to return to Chelsea in the summer when his loan deal expires, with Aston Villa yet to make a decision on whether they want to keep Barkley on a permanent basis.

But as per Football Insider, they claim that chief executive Purslow is the 'driving force' behind a deal which would keep the England international at the club beyond the summer.

It's reported that Purslow 'likes the profile' of the player however manager Dean Smith remains unsure on whether Barkley is worth the price tag.

Chelsea are holding out for a fee in the region of £35-40 million this summer, despite paying only £15 million for Barkley in 2018 from Everton.

Barkley is yet to convince Smith that he should be signed permanently and it is unclear what his future may look like if he returned to Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has several midfielders at his disposal already with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Billy Gilmour all fighting for the usual two midfield spots.

When the summer arrives, they will also be welcoming back Ethan Ampadu, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and potentially Barkley - several of those are likely to be heading straight back out the exit doors, whether that is on a loan deal or permanently.

