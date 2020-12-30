Aston Villa to hold talks with Chelsea over permanent Barkley deal

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Aston Villa to hold talks with Chelsea over permanent move for Ross Barkley

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has addressed the possibility of bringing Ross Barkley to Villa Park on a permanent deal.

Barkley, 27, was deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea at the start of the season and went on loan to Villa to re-gain form with the Euros coming next year.

Quizzed about the likelihood of Barkley signing a permanent deal in the future, Smith said: "It’s not been discussed. The idea was to bring him on loan.", as quoted by Birmingham Mail.

Smith spoke about the midfielder's situation before his side's 1-1 draw with Barkley's employers, Chelsea.

He added: "He’s a Chelsea player and they’ve got a long-term contract with him. That’s one Johan[Lange] and the owners will speak about."

The Aston Villa boss was pleased by Barkley's performances before he picked up a hamstring injury in November.

Smith said: “He’s come in and in his first game against Liverpool he scored. He scored the winner against Leicester and he’s looked a threat and he’s been enjoying his football.

“Unfortunately he’s been injured and missed the last five weeks due to a hamstring injury. He’s eager to get back as soon as he can and he’ll enhance our squad again.”

Barkley has flourished during his short spell at Villa, forming a deadly partnership with compatriot Jack Grealish up front.

He's returned to training after a month out of action, and his return would further bolster Villa's options in attack.

