Atalanta have enquired over the services of Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi this summer.

Batshuayi future at Chelsea could be resolved this summer as he isn't part of Frank Lampard's plans moving forward at the club.

He has fallen down the pecking order in west London with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud ahead of him in selection last season, which saw the 26-year-old only get 224 minutes worth of game time in the Premier League.

Now Timo Werner has signed, Batshuayi's future is all but over and the next thing for Chelsea to do is to find him a new club.

As per CarefreeYouth, Serie A side Atalanta 'have asked' about the forward, while the Daily Mirror report that Leeds United's reported interest in a non-starter.

Marcelo Bielsa had worked with the Belgian at Marseille and in his only full season at the club, Batshuayi scored 10 goals in 27 games.

His current deal at the club runs out next summer and the Blues will be hoping to get a fee for the Belgian, who is heading into the final year of his contract.

Head coach Frank Lampard knows where he can improve his Chelsea side this summer and Batshuayi is set to not be part of the squad next season if the Blues can find a buyer.

"We'll look at that," Lampard said on recruitment. "That is our job and my job. From having a transfer ban, we missed where other clubs spent and improved. Recruitment is a big part of the game. Nights like tonight in a footballing sense show me a lot.



"It's now a conversation we can have because the season has ended. It's a very quick turnaround but now is the time to see what areas we can improve in."



"I wouldn't expect anything, but it is our job to go away to see what happens and see if we can improve. In a football sense, I feel like I know where we can. But now it is time to look at that.

