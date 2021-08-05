Atalanta Ready to Make €40M Bid for Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham

An offer too good to turn down?

Atalanta are readying a €40 million offer for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and could have played his final game for the club on Wednesday night against Tottenham.

He's not part of Thomas Tuchel's plans in west London and has since attracted interest from Aston Villa, Arsenal, West Ham, Southampton and Atalanta.

Chelsea's valuation of £40 million has put suitors off for the forward however Serie A side Atalanta are prepared to make an offer for the English striker.

(Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA)

Fabrizio Romano and Sky Italia reported Atalanta would hold talks with Chelsea over the next few days over a deal for Abraham.

Atalanta are ready to make a move after preparing themselves for a bid from Inter Milan for their forward Duvan Zapata, who will be looking to replace Blues-bound Romelu Lukaku.

Gianluca Di Marzio then added to Atalanta's interest by stating they would be prepared to pay Chelsea €40 million for Abraham this summer.

Atalanta are heading to London to face West Ham in a pre-season friendly on Saturday and are expected to meet with Chelsea to discuss a deal.

Romelu Lukaku is closing in on a return to west London. (Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Abraham is reported to be 'very intrigued by the possibility' of playing in Italy amid Atalanta's interest. He wants a change of scenery and could now follow Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud in making a permanent switch to Italy.

His future is on the brink of being over as Chelsea close in on Lukaku with a new offer imminent after their initial €100 million offer plus Marcos Alonso was rejected.

Tuchel refused to comment on the deal following the draw against Spurs.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

