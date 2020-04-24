Athletic Bilbao are hoping Frank Lampard decides to sell goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, which would see the Spanish side earn a percentage of the sale.

The 25-year-old has come under heavy scrutiny this season following an unconvincing season between the sticks in west London.

It has seen him dropped from the Chelsea side this season by Lampard, and has seen number two Willy Caballero take his spot in the starting eleven.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to offload the Spaniard this summer to recoup their £72 million that they paid for Arrizabalaga in 2018 to replace Thibaut Courtois, however they are struggling to attract interest for him.

Now Grada 3 suggest that Athletic Bilbao are hoping the Blues manage to sell Arrizabalaga this summer, which would see them earn a 'significant' five per cent of any transfer fee.

Bilbao are hoping for a big-money sale instead of Kepa being part of a swap-deal. The report states that should that happen, they wouldn't earn any compensation.

Head coach Frank Lampard has previously refused to confirm whether Arrizabalaga has a future in west London, insisting it is down to each player to decide their own fate.

"Every player is in control of their destiny in how they play and train. This is Chelsea. We are trying to close the gap to the top.

"There can be no one who can be relaxed or loose. We have to push everyday. Of course in the summer, we will look at the group as a whole and think ‘how can we improve?'"

Chelsea have been linked with Ajax's Andre Onana and AC Milan Gianluigi Donnarumma to replace the Blues' number one this summer.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube