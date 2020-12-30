Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone refuses to comment on Marcos Alonso rumours

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has remained tight-lipped on rumours linking Chelsea outcast Marcos Alonso to the La Liga giants.

Alonso, 30, has been frozen out of the first-team set-up by Frank Lampard and hasn't featured in the matchday squad since Chelsea's 3-3 draw at West Brom in September.

Asked to comment on the rumours linking Alonso to Atlético[via The Independent] Simeone said, as quoted by Metro: "I am not talking about what is being said from the outside.

"I’m thinking about tomorrow’s game [vs Getafe]. We have a rival who always competes very well, they have not had positive results but they have improved and competed to the maximum in the games they’ve played."

Despite the Spaniard's current contract at Chelsea running till 2023, Chelsea could cash in on Alonso should the right offer present itself, with Emerson Palmieri earning the trust of his manager as back-up to Ben Chilwell at left-back.

Alonso has netted 19 goals in 116 PL outings during his four-and-a-half year stint in west London.



Alonso hasn't helped his case either, recently liking an Instagram post featuring Chelsea's 3-1 derby defeat to Arsenal.

A move back to Spain could suit all parties, as Atlético Madrid need cover in the full-back position with Kieran Trippier's betting ban ruling him out of action for 10 games.

