Atlético Madrid considering Olivier Giroud as Diego Costa replacement

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid are stepping up efforts to bring in Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud as a replacement for Diego Costa.

A mutual agreement between the Spanish outfit and Costa was announced on Tuesday, which will allow the 32-year-old to leave on a free transfer in January.

According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport via Football365, Diego Simeone is considering bringing Olivier Giroud to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Costa will not sign a contract extension with the Madrid oufit, where his existing deal was to run till June 30, 2021.

Giroud, 34, is Chelsea's top-scorer this season, netting nine goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard's side.

The French international was thought to be heading towards the exit door in September. However, Giroud has fought his way into the first-team and remains Lampard's most reliable frontman.

The Frenchman has proved his worth time and again, with big-money signing Timo Werner yet to put on his shooting boots for the Blues.

Former-Chelsea striker Diego Costa is looking for a new challenge and had requested the club to let him go for personal reasons.

Giroud has just over six months left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, and with the Euros coming next year, a move hasn't been ruled out.

