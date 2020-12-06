Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez 'likes' transfer links to Chelsea

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez sparked transfer speculation after 'liking' a tweet linking him to Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's side are looking to bring in a new young centre-back next summer and Gimenez fits the bill at 25-years-old.

An experienced defender would add extra impetus at the back for the Blues who have been much-improved this season following the additions of Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy.

But Gimenez fuelled transfer speculation after 'liking' a tweet on Twitter from a Chelsea fan who wrote: "Day 44 of tweeting Jose Maria Gimenez until Chelsea FC signs him."

This caused fans to go into a stir after now Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz was caught previously 'liking' a tweet prior to his arrival in west London this summer.

Update: Gimenez has since unliked the tweet.

