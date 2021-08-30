Atletico Madrid Inform Saul Niguez of Stance Over Future Amid Chelsea Interest

August 30, 2021
Atletico Madrid Offer Stance on Saul's Future Amid Chelsea Interest

They have made themselves clear.
Atletico Madrid have told Saul Niguez their stance over his future at the club amid interest from Chelsea, boss Diego Simeone has confirmed. 

Chelsea have been showing interest in the 26-year-old this summer, keen to bring him in on loan for the season

Talks had been ongoing over including an option to buy or obligation to buy - Chelsea preferred the former, while Atletico preferred the latter.

But Atletico are now having second thoughts over whether to allow him to leave on loan or not, as per the Telegraph, jeopardising the Blues' move for the Spaniard in the last days of the window.

Chelsea don't want to make a permanent move for Saul and won't be bullied or pushed into making a rushed decision to switch from their preferred option of a loan deal to a permanent one.

Talks could restart if Atletico give the green light for Saul to leave on loan, but the onus is now on them.

Simeone offered their stance on Saul's future and have made their intentions clear to the midfielder amid interest from the Blues.

What Diego Simeone said

“We talked to him, I told him what I think and feel. There is not much else. Between now and Tuesday, we'll see. We know that anything can happen in football.” 

