Skip to main content

Baba Rahman Returns To Reading On A Season-Long Loan

28-year-old Baba Rahman has joined Reading FC for a second season on loan

Baba Rahman joined the Blues from Augsburg in the summer of 2015 where the Ghanaian would go on to play 23 times in his debut season.

Since then, Rahman would spend most of his time on loan across various European clubs playing for the likes of Schalke, Reims, Real Mallorca and PAOK.

Baba Rahman

The 28-year-old spent most of his time at Schalke but unfortunately ruptured his cruciate ligament when playing in the African Cup Of Nations in 2017. 

After picking up his injury, Rahman would struggle to return to full fitness and pick up a reoccurring knee problem, only managing to play 10 games a season max.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rahman would see most of his success at the Championship club Reading. The Ghanaian joined the Royals on loan last season and managed to play 29 games for the club where they just survived relegation. 

Baba Rahman

Chelsea FC confirmed today that the 28-year-old would rejoin Reading for another season on loan where the club currently sits fifth in the Championship.

Rahman only has two years left on his current contract so could potentially leave the club after next season as it doesn't look like the Ghanian will be included in Thomas Tuchel's side.

                                                 Read More Chelsea Stories

Transfer News

Report: Brighton Exploring Options For A Move For Billy Gilmour

By Owen Cummings
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Wesley Fofana: French Defender's First Words As A Chelsea Player

By Luka Foley
Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton
Match Coverage

'I Have None' - Thomas Tuchel On Plans For Chelsea v West Ham

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana for Leicester City
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Signing Of Wesley Fofana From Leicester City

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Loan Move For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Melissa Edwards
Cesar Azpilicueta
News

Cesar Azpilicueta On Bouncing Back From Defeat and Raheem Sterling's Impact

By Luka Foley
Adam Armstrong v Chelsea
Match Coverage

'Everybody In Central Midfield Has A Issue' - Thomas Tuchel On Southampton Loss

By Connor Dossi-White
Fifa 23
News

OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Chelsea Player Ratings

By Connor Dossi-White