Baba Rahman Returns To Reading On A Season-Long Loan

Baba Rahman joined the Blues from Augsburg in the summer of 2015 where the Ghanaian would go on to play 23 times in his debut season.

Since then, Rahman would spend most of his time on loan across various European clubs playing for the likes of Schalke, Reims, Real Mallorca and PAOK.

IMAGO / News Images

The 28-year-old spent most of his time at Schalke but unfortunately ruptured his cruciate ligament when playing in the African Cup Of Nations in 2017.

After picking up his injury, Rahman would struggle to return to full fitness and pick up a reoccurring knee problem, only managing to play 10 games a season max.

Rahman would see most of his success at the Championship club Reading. The Ghanaian joined the Royals on loan last season and managed to play 29 games for the club where they just survived relegation.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Chelsea FC confirmed today that the 28-year-old would rejoin Reading for another season on loan where the club currently sits fifth in the Championship.

Rahman only has two years left on his current contract so could potentially leave the club after next season as it doesn't look like the Ghanian will be included in Thomas Tuchel's side.

Read More Chelsea Stories