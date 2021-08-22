Tiemoue Bakayoko to Complete Loan Switch to AC Milan 'Very Soon'

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is 'just one step away' from joining AC Milan on loan and the move will be finalised 'very soon', according to reports in Italy.

The French international is not part of Thomas Tuchel's first team plans.

As per Tuttosport via Sempre Milan, Bakayoko is just one step away from returning to the Milan club.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The report continues to state that the move will be a loan with an option to buy.

Bakayoko has been keen to return to AC Milan, where he played some of his best football under Gennaro Gattuso in the 2018/19 season.

It was reported that the move was 'getting closer' earlier in the week and it appears that the midfielder will leave the club soon.

It is clear that Bakayoko wants a move to Milan, as his agent confirmed.

(Photo by Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

What did his agent say?

Speaking previously, Busiello admitted Milan's interest: “We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

“It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Baka left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.”

