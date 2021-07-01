Bakayoko's Agent Confirms Talks With AC Milan

Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko's agent has opened up on how the French midfielder could leave the Blues this summer.

Bakayoko has spent the last three seasons away from Stamford Bridge, with a loan move to AC Milan in 2018/19 followed by a return to Monaco on loan for the 2019/20 season before spending last season at Napoli.

As per Milan News, via Sport Witness, Bakayoko's agent has explained the likelihood of the midfielder's departure in the transfer window and confirmed that talks have been held with AC Milan.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Napoli Photo by Piero Cruciatti / LaPresse

It has been reported that AC Milan are still interested in Bakayoko and are looking to bring the midfielder in alongside Chelsea man Hakim Ziyech this summer.

What did Bakayoko's agent Marco Busiello say?

Speaking to Milan News, Bakayoko's agent Marco Busiello said:“Bakayoko had a wonderful experience at Milan, just as the Rossoneri club found a very serious player who left a good memory,”

The agent admitted that talks have been held with AC Milan.

“We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

“It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Baka left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.”

Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa USA

However, Busiello continued to detail the difficulties of a transfer this summer.

He said: “The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

