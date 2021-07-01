Bakayoko's Agent Hands Chelsea Ultimatum Ahead of Milan Move

The agent has a message for the Chelsea board.

Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko's agent has handed Chelsea an ultimatum regarding the midfielder's future.

Bakayoko has spent the last three seasons away from Stamford Bridge, with a loan move to AC Milan in 2018/19 followed by a return to Monaco on loan for the 2019/20 season before spending last season at Napoli.

However, it appears that Bakayoko could finally be leaving Chelsea this summer following strong links with a return to AC Milan on a permanent deal.

As per Milan News, via Sport Witness, Bakayoko's agent Marco Busiello has handed the Blues an ultimatum regarding the French midfielder.

Tiemoue Bakayoko spent last campaign on loan at Milan's rivals Napoli Photo Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

It has been reported that AC Milan are still interested in Bakayoko and are looking to bring the midfielder in alongside Chelsea man Hakim Ziyech this summer.

However, the Milan club must remain patient as Thomas Tuchel wants to give Bakayoko the chance to impress in pre-season training ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Milan News, Bakayoko's agent in Italy has told Chelsea what they need to do to see the midfielder leave London this summer.

The Frenchman spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Milan Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Bakayoko's contract with Chelsea expires in 2022 and is ready to quit London for a permanent move elsewhere.

Chelsea are looking for somewhere in the region of €15-20 million for the midfielder as the club look to offload their dead wood.

Bakayoko's agent Marco Busiello said: “The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

