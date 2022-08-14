Barcelona Decline Chelsea's Verbal Offer For Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang

Chelsea continues their attempts to sign former Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang as the Blues still push to sign another forward this summer.

According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona has declined Chelsea's first verbal offer of £14 million for the Gabonese international. The Spanish side is still looking for a fee of up to £21 million for Aubameyang to leave the club.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The 33-year-old is expected to be keen on a move toward Stamford Bridge and reuniting with former manager Thomas Tuchel. Negotiations will continue between the two sides with an economic agreement the goal in hand.

Blues boss Tuchel has commented on his relationship with the player, working with him back in his Borussia Dortmund days.

Tuchel said: "There was always straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way."

"Some players stay your players because you were very, very close. And Auba is one of those players.

"I experienced no issues with him, but this has nothing to do with the situation in Arsenal, about which I will also not comment out of respect.

"In Dortmund, there was never an issue."

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Chelsea has found coming across a consistent striker hard since the Didier Drogba and Diego Costa days.

The Blue's £100 million signing Romelu Lukaku struggled to live up to his price tag after a poor season back at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku has been sent out on loan to join his former side Inter Milan, in order to get regular game time once again.

