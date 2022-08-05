Barcelona Edge Closer To Signing Chelsea Full-Back Marcos Alonso

Barcelona are now extremely close to securing the services of Spanish international Marcos Alonso, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It was earlier reported that the two clubs were discussing a potential deal for the 31-year-old. Chelsea are on the verge of signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton to add to their defensive options.

Cesar Azpilicueta was previously linked to Barca, however, he has put all speculation to bed by signing a new two-year deal.

The high-spending Spanish team want to get the deal for Alonso done as soon as possible ahead of the new season. Personal terms were agreed with the player months ago.

It just depends on the approval of manager Thomas Tuchel now.

Alonso's six-year stay at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end but there have been many good times along the way. The Premier League and Champions League victories have to be up there as some of the best memories.

The former Sunderland defender made 212 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and scored an impressive 29 goals.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Read More Chelsea News