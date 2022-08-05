Skip to main content

Barcelona Edge Closer To Signing Chelsea Full-Back Marcos Alonso

Barcelona are now extremely close to securing the services of Spanish international Marcos Alonso, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It was earlier reported that the two clubs were discussing a potential deal for the 31-year-old. Chelsea are on the verge of signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton to add to their defensive options.

Cesar Azpilicueta was previously linked to Barca, however, he has put all speculation to bed by signing a new two-year deal.

The high-spending Spanish team want to get the deal for Alonso done as soon as possible ahead of the new season. Personal terms were agreed with the player months ago.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It just depends on the approval of manager Thomas Tuchel now.

Alonso's six-year stay at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end but there have been many good times along the way. The Premier League and Champions League victories have to be up there as some of the best memories.

The former Sunderland defender made 212 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and scored an impressive 29 goals.

Alonso

Read More Chelsea News

Chelsea flag
News

Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Holds Talks With Chelsea

By Owen Cummings5 minutes ago
Kai Havertz and Yerry Mina
News

Everton v Chelsea: Key Players Absent For Premier League Opener

By Melissa Edwards31 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Chelsea Announce Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella Has Signed For The Club

By Connor Dossi-White40 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel
Features/Opinions

Chelsea's Predicted Starting XI vs Everton - Premier League Opening Weekend

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Levi Colwill
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Verges Closer To Join Brighton

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Assessing' Whether To Raise Bid For Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

‘Real Blow’ - Pundit on Manchester United Missing Out on Frenkie de Jong Due to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb14 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Claims Chelsea transfer Target Wesley Fofana Is Not For Sale

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago