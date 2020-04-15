Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho swap deal for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Barcelona have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer and are looking to include Philippe Coutinho as part of a deal.

The Spanish club are looking to offload the Brazilian and Chelsea are thought to be interested in the 27-year-old.

Kante has caught the eye of the Barcelona hierarchy, and they believe he is the ball-winning midfielder to add to their squad.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are hoping to land Kante by offering Coutinho in a part-exchange deal.

Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are set to leave the club in the summer, and the Frenchman has been earmarked as their replacement.

Arsenal and Manchester City are also thought to be interested in bringing Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League.

The Brazilian left for Spain in 2018 from Liverpool, but his time in the Spanish capital hasn't worked out.

Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian has previously admitted that his client would be open to a move back to England.

"I don't have any preference where the players go. I don't try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility," Joorabchian said to Sky Sports News.

"After the Champions League game he played in England we had a long chat about it.

"The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in."

Barcelona are willing to let Philippe Coutinho leave the club for £75 million, or on a season-long loan deal.

With N'Golo Kante becoming injury-prone, Chelsea could see this as a move to bring in a wanted target whilst cashing in on the Frenchman, who has just turned 29.

