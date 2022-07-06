Report: Barcelona Given Deadline to Submit Acceptable Offer for Chelsea Target Raphinha

The race for Raphinha looks to be in its final stage as Leeds United have given Barcelona a deadline to submit an acceptable offer for the winger.

After weeks of waiting, it looks like Leeds finally want an answer from Raphinha and Barcelona regarding a transfer this summer.

Despite Chelsea still wanting the Brazilian, reports have clearly stated that his preference is to join Barca.

However, this hasn't put the Blues off and as things stand, Todd Boehly's bid of €60m up front is still the only offer that Leeds have accepted.

Xavi's side have tried to bid €50m + €10m in add-ons but the Yorkshire side rejected that due to it being in instalments.

Now, a very reliable Italian journalist has claimed that the Catalonian side will have to hurry up a present their next offer to Leeds.

According to Glongari, via Absolute Chelsea, Barcelona have a deadline to present their final offer to Leeds United for Raphinha.

However, as of yesterday, Chelsea had still submitted the best bid, which has been accepted by Leeds.

It's still unsure whether or not Raphinha is still open to moving to Chelsea but Boehly clearly sees him as his main target.

Barca are still definitely in the driving seat but if they can't match the Blues' offer then they might have to drop out of the race for him.

The next few days are going to be key in the race for Raphinha.

