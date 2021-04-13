Barcelona hand Chelsea transfer blow in pursuit of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Sergio Aguero this summer.

The 32-year-old will become a free agent this summer when his deal at Manchester City expires at the end of the season after the two parties decided to end their 10-year relationship.

Aguero has received interest from Chelsea, Barcelona, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

It has been previously claimed that Chelsea have been 'leading the race' to sign the Argentine, but a fresh report appears to put Barcelona in the driving seat.

As per Jose Alvarez, Aguero's agent is currently in Barcelona and there could be movement in the next few days over his future.

Aguero will not be short of suitors this summer but is demanding £250,000-a-week which could put clubs off despite being available on a free transfer.

He reportedly wants to remain in England which is why he was 'willing to listen' to offers from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Spurs.

Tuchel has refused to comment on speculation linking Aguero with Chelsea, while Pep Guardiola has given his blessing for the City forward to join whoever he wishes.

Guardiola said: "All of us wish the best for him. We'll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family, to find the best for Sergio for the last years of his career.

"My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for us."

