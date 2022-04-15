Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Barcelona 'Hesitant' to Make Summer Move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Barcelona are hesitant to make a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger this summer, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and Chelsea are unable to enter contract negotiations with the Germany international due to the current licence which they are under following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich. 

Until the club is taken over, which is expected to be finalised and completed next month, Rudiger will edge closer to leave Chelsea on a free transfer. 

imago1011278180h

He has attracted interest from Manchester United, PSG, Juventus and Barcelona, with his agent meeting with Barcelona executives earlier this month. 

Thomas Tuchel reacted to the news of his agent heading to Spain, and is confident Chelsea can keep hold of the centre-back once the sanctions are lifted.

He said earlier this month“If it’s true, of course (it’s worrying). I would try to meet him if I was any other club!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He’s still our player, we still think there’s a good chance he stays our player once things are solved.

imago1011271260h

"This situation is the situation at the moment, our hands are tied. We cannot speak, negotiate with him and his agent.

"Fair enough if it’s true that he listens to other offers. That’s the way things go but I am still confident."

But as per Christian Falk, the Catalan giants are 'hesitant' about Rudiger, with his wages playing a part in their reluctance to make a move. 

Barcelona are set to sign Andreas Christensen this summer. They are also eyeing current Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta as they target a Stamford Bridge raid, but Rudiger looks to be unlikely to follow Christensen to the Camp Nou.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011266569h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Director's Eugene Tenenbaum's UK Government Sanctioning

By Matt Debono30 minutes ago
imago1011270192h
News

Thomas Tuchel Defends Chelsea's Decision to Sell Promising Youngsters Livramento & Guehi

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010235547h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea's FA Cup Tie With Crystal Palace Is So Important for Their Season

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011245986h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi for 'Fantastic Development' After Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011270192h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Using Academy Stars Makes Chelsea Special

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010882765h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Aurelien Tchouameni Blow as Real Madrid Advance

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Use Champions League Exit as Motivation for FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010479508h (4)
News

Clearlake Capital Suggestion Dismissed as Todd Boehly's Consortium Await Chelsea Bid Fate

By Nick Emms4 hours ago