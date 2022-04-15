Report: Barcelona 'Hesitant' to Make Summer Move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Barcelona are hesitant to make a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger this summer, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and Chelsea are unable to enter contract negotiations with the Germany international due to the current licence which they are under following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

Until the club is taken over, which is expected to be finalised and completed next month, Rudiger will edge closer to leave Chelsea on a free transfer.

He has attracted interest from Manchester United, PSG, Juventus and Barcelona, with his agent meeting with Barcelona executives earlier this month.

Thomas Tuchel reacted to the news of his agent heading to Spain, and is confident Chelsea can keep hold of the centre-back once the sanctions are lifted.

He said earlier this month: “If it’s true, of course (it’s worrying). I would try to meet him if I was any other club!

"He’s still our player, we still think there’s a good chance he stays our player once things are solved.

"This situation is the situation at the moment, our hands are tied. We cannot speak, negotiate with him and his agent.

"Fair enough if it’s true that he listens to other offers. That’s the way things go but I am still confident."

But as per Christian Falk, the Catalan giants are 'hesitant' about Rudiger, with his wages playing a part in their reluctance to make a move.

Barcelona are set to sign Andreas Christensen this summer. They are also eyeing current Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta as they target a Stamford Bridge raid, but Rudiger looks to be unlikely to follow Christensen to the Camp Nou.

