Barcelona in 'advanced talks' with Chelsea-linked Sergio Aguero after Man City summer exit confirmed

Barcelona are in 'advanced talks' with Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, who has been linked with Chelsea.

The 32-year-old will leave Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract expires. After making his debut in 2011, scoring 257 goals for the club, Aguero will move on for a new challenge.

The new destination remains unknown currently. However Chelsea and Barcelona have been linked with the Argentine.

As per Marca in Spain, Barcelona are in advanced talks with the 32-year-old, with Aguero also on the 'agenda' for Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Independiente.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new striker, however claims of interest in Aguero have previously been rubbished by other sources.

Aguero released a statement following the announcement that he would leave the Etihad at the end of the current season.

"Ten seasons with the major achievements, throughout which i was able to become to the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club - people who will always be in my heart.”

"I was to join during the reconstruction era of 2011, and with the guidance of the owners and the contributions of many players, we earned a place among the greatest of the world.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"The task to maintain this well-deserved privileged position will remain on others. As for myself, I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans."

"Them a new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level."

