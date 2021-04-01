Barcelona place Chelsea and Man City target Erling Haaland on 'priority list' - Dortmund want €180M this summer

Chelsea are reportedly set to face stiff competition from Barcelona for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer.

Haaland, 20, has become one of the most sought-after players in football and is the subject of heavy interest from across Europe.

Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with the Norwegian, as have Spanish duo Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Dortmund are reportedly set to demand €180 million this summer for Haaland in an attempt to fend of interested clubs from making a move for the 20-year-old.

It remains unclear which clubs would be willing to offer the asking price, however Barcelona have placed Haaland as their 'priority objective' this summer, according to Marca in Spain.

Chelsea and Manchester City are both after a new centre-forward this summer, with the latter confirmed to losing Sergio Aguero this summer, while Haaland remains the Blues number one transfer target.

Haaland recently provided an update on his future last month, saying: "My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

He reportedly wants a £600,000-a-week contract if he were to move to the Premier League due to wanting to become the highest paid player in the history of the league.

Thomas Tuchel wants a new forward this summer, however is ready to use what he has at his disposal right now as they look to secure Champions League qualification next season.

European qualification will be the key to any club's success in landing Haaland this summer. It could prove to be the deciding factor in his decision over whether he leaves Dortmund or not.

