Barcelona President Confirms Manchester United Are Not the Only Club Interested in Frenkie de Jong Amid Chelsea Links

Barcelona's president has confirmed that there are multiple teams interested in Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Manchester United have been leading the race for De Jong for a few months now and it has been widely accepted that Erik Ten Hag's side were going to complete the signing.

However, yesterday, there was a report claiming that Chelsea were keeping a close eye on the Dutchman's situation as Todd Boehly was looking to potentially hijack the transfer.

IMAGO / ANP

Today, Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta has said that there are multiple clubs that want Frenkie other than United but that they don't want to sell the 25-year-old, via Reshad Rahman.

“There are clubs that want him, not just United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay.

“Frenkie is considered as one of the best midfielders in the world by all the experts. We are happy to have him.

“I'm going to do everything I can in my power so that Frenkie stays here, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted."

IMAGO / Pro Shots

With Laporta coming out with these comments a day after Chelsea were linked with Frenkie, it gives the rumour a lot more credibility.

However, it seems like the Spanish side really don't want to sell the Dutchman this summer.

If Chelsea don't sign him then it is what it is, but it would be very funny to see Man United miss out on him since they've dedicated all of this window just to signing him for Ten Hag.

