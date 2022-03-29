Skip to main content
Barcelona President Hints at 'Completed' Andreas Christensen Signing From Chelsea

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted at his side's 'completion' of the signing of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. 

The Blues man has been a key part of the squad since he first started to appear in the first team in 2017. 

However Christensen's contract at the west London side is set to expire at the end of the season, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in securing his signature. 

imago1010494741h

According to Laporta, via Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga giants have already completed two signings for next season, with one of them potentially being Christensen.

"We've completed two signings for the next season: one is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names"

Barcelona have shown a long standing interest in the Danish centre-back for many weeks now, with his move to the Spanish top flight seeming almost inevitable.

There is belief that he has already agreed a three-year-deal with the Catalan side, and he will therefore move to the Nou Camp in the summer.

imago1008894018h (1)

Christensen joined Chelsea in 2012 and worked his way up through the academy at Cobham.

He had two very successful years on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, before making his way into the Chelsea first team for the 17/18 season.

The 25-year-old has made a total of 156 appearances for the World and European Champions, with two goals and two assists to his name.

Christensen is not the only defender potentially on their way out of Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, with Cesar Azpilicueta's and Antonio Rudiger's deals also set to expire this summer.

imago0036614894h
