Barcelona President Reveals Ousmane Dembele's Thoughts On Contract Renewal

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has revealed Ousmane Dembele's stance on a new contract amid transfer links to Chelsea.

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old throughout the January transfer window, with his current deal at the La Liga side expiring at the end of the season.

Despite the speculation, he will stay at the Spanish club until the summer after the transfer deadline passed on Monday night.

As quoted by barcacentre, Laporta revealed that Dembele said the contract renewal offered to him was 'very good', with the reason he has not yet signed one being down to an 'economic issue'.

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

"Well, Ousmane said that the renewal offer was very good, then it was an economic issue... And when we told him that it was already good enough, the agent took a position in not saying anything," said Laporta.

"Dembele wanted to accept a renewal. Then they wanted more and the issue got stuck. His agent didn't say anything and that has consequences. We've done everything possible and he hasn't accepted.

"We are very surprised that he didn't accept the offer from the English club either, he prefers to stay here. It's not good for him or for the club.

"What happened with Dembele is difficult to understand. He is now in the squad and Xavi must work on the present but also on the future and if we don't have Dembele next season.

"We think Dembele has an agreement with another club."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It was revealed through other reports that Dembele's intention for the rest of the season is to remain at Barcelona, but he will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea were in contact with the player over a potential move, but they will now have to wait until the summer if they wish to pursue a move for the winger.

Dembele has made 129 appearances for Barcelona since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, scoring 31 goals and assisting a further 24 in all competitions.

However he has only featured 11 times this season, with just one goal and two assists.

As Chelsea enter the final months of the season, they could still see the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube