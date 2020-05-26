Absolute Chelsea
Barcelona ready to let Ousmane Dembélé leave on loan this summer

Matt Debono

Barcelona are ready to listen to loan offers for Ousmane Dembélé this summer as they look to reduce their heavy wage bill.

The 23-year-old was brought in from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 with huge expectation, which reflected in the initial £96 million transfer fee, plus £35 million in add-ons, that they paid for the Frenchman.

But in two-and-a-half-years Dembélé has only played a full 90 minutes on eight occasions in his injury-ridden spell in Spain.

Since joining, Dembélé has picked up ten injuries and now his short-term future is set to be away from the Camp Nou.

The Daily Mail report that Barcelona are looking to offload Dembélé to reduce the strain on the club's wage bill following the coronavirus crisis which has had an impact on their finances.

fbl-c1-eur-barcelona-dortmund
(Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Reducing the wage bill isn't the only goal of a loan spell for Dembélé, they are hoping it will stop his valuation from nose diving, which will hopefully allow them to recoup a large proportion of the fee paid in 2017.

Barcelona are also looking to let Ansu Fati and Francisco Trincao depart on loan this summer.

Chelsea are expected to lose wide-men Willian and Pedro this summer, and despite the addition of Hakim Ziyech, Frank Lampard will look to head into the market to bolster his attacking options.

