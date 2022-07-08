Skip to main content

Barcelona Star Sergino Dest's Agent Denies Reports That Link The Player To Chelsea

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but the latest reports show this to be increasingly unlikely.

According to BeIN Sports journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, during a meeting between representatives from Chelsea and Barcelona, Dest was not discussed.

The fullback is considered a young prodigy, and a move to the Premier League could be good for Chelsea, with the recent departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively dramatically decreasing the outfit's defensive depth.

As well as these two defensive losses, captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are being carefully consider by the Catalan club according to reports.

The Blues are running short on options at the back, and Dest could have been the solution to plug the many current gaps.

Chelsea are also interested in defenders Sevilla star Jules Kounde and Juventus youngster Matthijs de Ligt in the hunt for defensive reinforcements, and so Dest may be moved down the sides' priorities list.

Sergino Dest

Dest has made 72 appearances for the Spanish giants since signing for the club in 2020.

The United States International carries a £338million release clause within his 2020 contract with Barca, which still has three years remaining.

