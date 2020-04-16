FC Barcelona manager Quique Setien has warned Chelsea they will need to match the Philippe Coutinho's asking price if a transfer is to materialise.

Setien insists the Brazilian still has a future at the Nou Camp, but admits he will need to speak to the midfielder regarding his future.

The 27-year-old failed to spark into life on loan at Bayern Munich in the Bayern Munich this season, with the German club set to reject the option of landing Coutinho on a permanent basis.

Coutinho is reportedly a summer target for the Blues in a bid to bolster the attacking options at the disposal of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Philippe Coutinho will return to Barcelona upon completion of his loan move to Bayern Munich but failed to fit into the Spanish league leaders side, registering only 5 goals and 2 assists in La Liga in the 2018/19 season. Getty Images

However, Setien believes Coutinho can reignite his Premier League form under his management and regain a place in the side next season.

Speaking to RAC1 on Coutinho's future, he said: "I like him very much. He is still a Barcelona player. You have to pay the clause or a transfer fee to Barca [to sign him].

"I think he can be here at the beginning of next season. I don’t know if he wants to come back or go away again, I have to talk to him to ask him.

"He is a great player, no doubt about it."

Chelsea have been heavily linked with being the ex-Liverpool midfielder, with Barcelona reportedly eyeing a swap deal with French international N'Golo Kanté to grant his return to the Premier League.

Barcelona value Coutinho at £75million, but would be willing to let him go on another season-long loan.

Chelsea could be looking to replace the potential outgoings of wingers, with Willian and Pedro Rodriguez out of contract in the summer.

