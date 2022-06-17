Report: Barcelona Want To Offer €60million And A Player For Chelsea Target Jules Kounde

Barcelona are still targeting a move for Chelsea central defensive target this summer with the Spanish giants wanting to offer a player plus cash deal to Sevilla, according to a report.

Chelsea and Barcelona could go head to head in negotiations for the player as both clubs look to sign the French centre back.

Kounde has been a target of Chelsea’s for some time and this could be the summer where we see a potential move being pulled off.

The Blues have already lost a number of defenders this summer such as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and replacing them will be key.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to a new report emerging from Spain and more importantly, sources close to Barcelona, the Spanish giants could be prepared to continue pursuing the deal.

According to Gerard Romero via Reshad Rehman;

“Barcelona would like to offer money (around €60M) + player for Kounde, although the proposal would be lesser than Chelsea’s. Terms involving salary won’t be a big issue for Barça.”

Barcelona had a financial vote on Thursday night which has seen the club recoup a substantial amount of money in their financial crisis.

However, the club has not ruled out player departures meaning that a cash plus player exchange could be an ideal scenario for Barca.

