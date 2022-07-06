Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Working On Alternative Arrangements If They Can't Sign Chelsea Veteran César Azpilicueta

The Catalan club are thought to be looking elsewhere with the signing of the Spanish player not assured.

The Chelsea club are reeling from the loss of centrebacks Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

With the addition of the Dane and Franck Kessie, Barca have been improving their defence, and see Azpilicueta as a part of that.

Cesar Azpilicueta

However, according to MARCA, the Blues expect a large transfer fee for the Spain International with a year left on his contract.

The Spaniard has been with the club for 10 years, racking up an impressive 324 appearances in that time.

The 32-year-old is thought to have agreed personal terms with the European giants, and is keen to move on from Chelsea after winning every trophy possible.

Cesar Azpilicueta Champions League Trophy
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona are reportedly keeping their options open and have their eyes on several alternative players in case they cannot agree a transfer fee with Chelsea for their long-serving captain.

Chelsea are looking at other options to strengthen their defence with the departure of several key players and the potential loss of Azpilicueta.

Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt are both reportedly names that Chelsea are considering this summer.

  Read More Chelsea News

Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Secure Raheem Sterling Signing By Next Week

By Melissa Edwards41 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Make An Offer For Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Jess Carter/ Fran Kirby
Match Coverage

Women's Euro 2022: England v Austria| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Given Deadline to Submit Acceptable Offer for Chelsea Target Raphinha

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘Ticks the Box’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Should Sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

‘Bit-Part Player’ - Pundit Thinks Hakim Ziyech’s Move to AC Milan Means Chelsea Can Sign Raheem Sterling

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘Tuchel Struggled’ - Pundit Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Would Not Be a Good Signing for Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Desire To Wrap Up Defensive Transfer This Week, With Manchester City's Nathan Ake The Likely Target

By Stephen Smith13 hours ago