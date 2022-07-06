Report: Barcelona Working On Alternative Arrangements If They Can't Sign Chelsea Veteran César Azpilicueta

The Catalan club are thought to be looking elsewhere with the signing of the Spanish player not assured.

The Chelsea club are reeling from the loss of centrebacks Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

With the addition of the Dane and Franck Kessie, Barca have been improving their defence, and see Azpilicueta as a part of that.

However, according to MARCA, the Blues expect a large transfer fee for the Spain International with a year left on his contract.

The Spaniard has been with the club for 10 years, racking up an impressive 324 appearances in that time.

The 32-year-old is thought to have agreed personal terms with the European giants, and is keen to move on from Chelsea after winning every trophy possible.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping their options open and have their eyes on several alternative players in case they cannot agree a transfer fee with Chelsea for their long-serving captain.

Chelsea are looking at other options to strengthen their defence with the departure of several key players and the potential loss of Azpilicueta.

Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt are both reportedly names that Chelsea are considering this summer.

