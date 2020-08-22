Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has insisted there will be no 'Corona discount' for Chelsea-linked Kai Havertz this summer.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to west London with negotiations ongoing for the midfielder as Chelsea look to prepare a new bid.

Havertz is valued at €95 million by the German side, and Frank Lampard's side were initially only looking to offer €85 million.

A deal is hoping to be completed by August 28 before Leverkusen return to pre-season training, but Voller remains adamant that Havertz will not be sold at a cheaper rate because of COVID-19.

"In times of Corona it may actually be that the transfer fees have decreased for many players. But Corona or Corona - this is not the case with exceptional players like Havertz or Jadon Sancho. There is no Corona discount for them," said Voller to Sportbuzzer.

"Of course we would be very happy if he stayed for another year. It is clear that the departure of such a player, despite the high transfer fee, always means a loss - see Leipzig and Werner.

"There is nothing new in this regard, and we are still very relaxed about it."

Voller was also full of praise for the 21-year-old midfielder who looks destined to become a Chelsea player this summer.

"What makes Kai Havertz so interesting is the fact that he embodies world class in four or five positions."

