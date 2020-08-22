SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Bayer Leverkusen chief Rudi Voller insists no 'Corona discount' for Kai Havertz as he provides update on the Chelsea-linked midfielder

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has insisted there will be no 'Corona discount' for Chelsea-linked Kai Havertz this summer. 

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to west London with negotiations ongoing for the midfielder as Chelsea look to prepare a new bid.

Havertz is valued at €95 million by the German side, and Frank Lampard's side were initially only looking to offer €85 million. 

A deal is hoping to be completed by August 28 before Leverkusen return to pre-season training, but Voller remains adamant that Havertz will not be sold at a cheaper rate because of COVID-19.

47661468

"In times of Corona it may actually be that the transfer fees have decreased for many players. But Corona or Corona - this is not the case with exceptional players like Havertz or Jadon Sancho. There is no Corona discount for them," said Voller to Sportbuzzer. 

"Of course we would be very happy if he stayed for another year. It is clear that the departure of such a player, despite the high transfer fee, always means a loss - see Leipzig and Werner.

"There is nothing new in this regard, and we are still very relaxed about it."

Voller was also full of praise for the 21-year-old midfielder who looks destined to become a Chelsea player this summer.

"What makes Kai Havertz so interesting is the fact that he embodies world class in four or five positions."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The latest Chelsea transfer news regarding Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva

Chelsea have already had a busy transfer window and are set to continue to splash the cash this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'preparing a new bid' for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are readying a new bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea latest: Blues close to agreeing £50M deal for 23-year-old

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Leicester City and England international Ben Chilwell this summer.

Matt Debono

Sergio Reguilón to Chelsea latest: Madrid ready to sell for £22.5M, not in Zidane's plans

Chelsea have been strongly linked to Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón as Frank Lampard looks to sign a new full-back this summer.

Matt Debono

Tiemoué Bakayoko to AC Milan latest: Management ready for long negotiation with Chelsea

The management of AC Milan know that it will be a long negotiation with Chelsea for midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko this summer

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva provides update on future amid advanced talks with Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain defender and Chelsea target Thiago Silva has spoken out on his future ahead of what could be his final game for the club on Sunday in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva to Chelsea: Blues in advanced talks to sign 35-year-old defender

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

Matt Debono

2020/21 Premier League title odds: Chelsea fourth favourites to win title next season

Chelsea are fourth favourites to win the Premier League next season, according to bookmakers.

Matt Debono

Xavier Mbuyamba breaks silence after Chelsea switch confirmed

Xavier Mbuyamba has spoken for the first time since his move from FC Barcelona to Chelsea was confirmed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'getting closer' to landing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are nearing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono