Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirms Chelsea and Liverpool interest in summer swoop for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that there is an ongoing three-way battle for the services for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano, 22, is one of the most sought-after center-halves in Europe, and reports have suggested the existence of a £38million release clause in his contract that becomes active in the summer.

"In addition to Bayern Munich, there are at least two quite attractive clubs interested [in signing Upamecano]," said Rummenigge on Monday, as quoted by Mirror.

READ MORE: RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano to make decision on future soon - Chelsea among those battling Bayern Munich for Frenchman's signature

The German giants have made the Frenchman a top target for the summer as they aim to replace David Alaba in defence, who will be leaving Bayern on a free transfer at the end of the season.

“The fact is that the player [Upamecano] is interesting, and the fact is that we will almost certainly lose David Alaba at his position [centre-back]. I can't say if there will be other departures at the position.

"You have to let things grow in peace. We have a good relationship with Mr Struth [Volker Struth, Upamecano's agent].

READ MORE: Chelsea set to challenge for RB Lepizig defender Dayot Upamecano - no clear front-runner in race in sign Frenchman

“The player will know what he wants at some point. We have a good relationship with RB Leipzig as well. I've had a conversation with Oliver Mintzlaff [RB Leipzig CEO].

“When things become concrete, we'll talk again. The fact that Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in him proves that he has very good qualities. He can replace David Alaba.”

Upamecano burst onto the scene last season with a couple of match-winning defensive displays in the Champions League knock-out stages en route to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain.

READ MORE: Chelsea prioritising improving defence - Dayot Upamecano 'under consideration'

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal have held talks with the Frenchman, who was heavily linked with a move away from Germany in the summer, but a move couldn't materialise.

Chelsea had reportedly emerged as front-runners in the race to sign the Frenchman in the summer, owing to the recent appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Blues boss.

According to a recent report by Bild [via the Daily Mail], Tuchel's appointment could help sway the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge and tip the scales in Chelsea's favour and fend off interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool.

READ MORE: Chelsea make 'contact' with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano's representatives

Tuchel's ability to speak fluent French would certainly help Upamecano settle to life in London. Moreover, he'd be re-united with Timo Werner, with whom he shared the dressing room at Leipzig before his switch to Chelsea last summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube